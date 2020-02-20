Global  

Intel Official Says Russia Plans To Meddle In The 2020 Election

Newsy Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
Intel Official Says Russia Plans To Meddle In The 2020 ElectionWatch VideoIntelligence officials reportedly warned House lawmakers earlier this month that Russia is trying to get President Trump reelected. 

Unnamed sources told The New York Times that election security official Shelby Pierson relayed Russia's plans to not only interfere in the 2020 general election, but the Democratic...
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Intel Official Says Russia Plans To Meddle In The 2020 Election

Intel Official Says Russia Plans To Meddle In The 2020 Election 01:19

 President Trump was reportedly upset that an intelligence official shared the information with House lawmakers.

Report: Intel officials say Russia boosting Trump candidacy

WASHINGTON (AP) — Intelligence officials say Russia is interfering with the 2020 election to try to help President Donald Trump get reelected, The New York...
Russia is Reportedly Trying to Get Trump Re-Elected, and the President ‘Berated’ His Intel Chief Over It

Russia is Reportedly Trying to Get Trump Re-Elected, and the President ‘Berated’ His Intel Chief Over ItPresident Donald Trump was reportedly left angered after intelligence officials told members of the House that Russia was attempting to get the president...
