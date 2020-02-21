U.S. Officials Told Sanders That Russia Is Trying To Help His Campaign

Saturday, 22 February 2020 ( 57 minutes ago )

Watch VideoU.S. officials have told Democratic presidential front-runner Sen. Bernie Sanders that Russia is trying to aid his campaign in an effort to interfere in the 2020 elections.



Sanders addressed the issue while speaking to reporters on Friday, saying that he was briefed about Russia's interference attempts "about a... Watch VideoU.S. officials have told Democratic presidential front-runner Sen. Bernie Sanders that Russia is trying to aid his campaign in an effort to interfere in the 2020 elections.Sanders addressed the issue while speaking to reporters on Friday, saying that he was briefed about Russia's interference attempts "about a 👓 View full article

