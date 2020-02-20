Global  

UN Fears ‘Bloodbath’ In Syria

Eurasia Review Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
By Menekse Tokyay and Randa Takieddine

The UN warned on Friday that fighting in northwest Syria could “end in a bloodbath” and called again for a cease-fire, while Moscow denied reports of a mass flight of civilians from a Russian-led Syrian regime offensive.

Syrian regime troops backed by Russian air power have been...
UN warns of 'bloodbath' as Syria fighting escalates [Video]UN warns of 'bloodbath' as Syria fighting escalates

Turkey's president to phone Russian counterpart as fighting in Syria threatens nearly one million trapped civilians.

Syria's diplomatic battleground [Video]Syria's diplomatic battleground

The UN is warning an unprecedented bloodbath is looming in Syria without international action to restrain the Assad regime.

U.N. says fears 'bloodbath' in Syria, urges halt to fighting

The United Nations reiterated its appeal on Friday for a halt to hostilities in northwest Syria, saying it feared that the violence "may end in a bloodbath".
Reuters

UN fears bloodbath in Syria

The United Nations has urged a stop to fighting in northwest Syria, saying it fears a bloodbath.
SBS

