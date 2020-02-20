UN Fears ‘Bloodbath’ In Syria

By Menekse Tokyay and Randa Takieddine The UN warned on Friday that fighting in northwest Syria could “end in a bloodbath” and called again for a cease-fire, while Moscow denied reports of a mass flight of civilians from a Russian-led Syrian regime offensive. Syrian regime troops backed by Russian air power have been ...



