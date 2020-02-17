Democratic presidential contenders face diversity test in Nevada caucus
Saturday, 22 February 2020 () Democratic presidential hopefuls will have a chance to demonstrate their appeal to the wider electorate Saturday in a primary vote in Nevada, where the population – 29% Latino, 10% black and 9% Asian American or Pacific Islander – better reflects the country's demographics than either Iowa or New Hampshire.
US President Donald Trump takes aim at his opponents during a rally in Arizona. He addressed supporters in Phoenix as six Democratic presidential contenders - including a new candidate, billionaire Mike Bloomberg- were debating in the neighbouring state of Nevada.