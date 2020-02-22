Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > L'Arche > L'Arche: Investigation reveals abuses committed by founder Vanier

L'Arche: Investigation reveals abuses committed by founder Vanier

Reuters Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
Jean Vanier, the now deceased founder of L'Arche, a not-for-profit organization which helps people with learning difficulties, sexually abused six women in France, the body said on Saturday, citing the conclusions of an investigation.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

L’Arche reports sexual misconduct by founder Jean Vanier

L’Arche International published the results Saturday of an independent investigation detailing sexual misconduct by its founder Jean Vanier with six women...
Catholic Herald


Tweets about this

BishopDavidT

Bishop David Talley RT @VaticanNews: A lengthy internal investigation by L'Arche reveals sexual abuse of several women by the movement's founder, Jean Vanier.… 5 hours ago

JuliaWi81922531

😈ℭγκɑ ℿ℘ɑɞσɕλɑɞϰɑᴙ😈 L’Arche: Investigation reveals abuses committed by founder Vanier https://t.co/QkCnD1bcca https://t.co/F7QhWclffV 11 hours ago

Kogonuso

Kogonuso L'Arche: Investigation reveals abuses committed by founder Vanier https://t.co/ybgMI8lt6j via @SatankMKR 11 hours ago

Kogonuso

Kogonuso L'Arche: Investigation reveals abuses committed by founder Vanier https://t.co/fTEe6M3of9 11 hours ago

DominieStemp

Dominie Mary Stemp ✝️🇪🇸👩🏻‍🍳🍏 RT @NovusOrdoWatch: What is it with all these abusers in prominent “Catholic” positions?!?! https://t.co/rqKwZx7wiG #CatholicTwitter 12 hours ago

Grimkjell

J. F. Solem RT @TheAnchoress: "While the considerable good he did throughout his life is not in question, we will have to mourn a certain vision we may… 12 hours ago

r__worldnews

/r/worldnews L'Arche: Investigation reveals abuses committed by founder Vanier https://t.co/3feUtpd4ac 13 hours ago

BritishHeraldUK

British Herald PARIS- Jean Vanier, the now deceased founder of L'Arche, a not-for-profit organisation which helps people with lear… https://t.co/NmxLfeqKTr 15 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.