NASA images reveal dramatic effects of heat in Antarctica

CBS News Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
New snapshots capture the 20% loss of snow on Eagle Island after Antarctica hit a record-breaking 64.9 degrees Fahrenheit earlier this month.
News video: NASA Images Show Antarctica's Hottest Days Caused Massive Melt Ponds

NASA Images Show Antarctica's Hottest Days Caused Massive Melt Ponds 00:47

 Satellite images show that Antarctica’s recent record heat caused massive melt ponds.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Satellite Images Show 'Doomsday Glacier' Coming Apart at the Seams [Video]Satellite Images Show 'Doomsday Glacier' Coming Apart at the Seams

NASA images of Antarctica’s Thwaites Glacier show how it has fractured into smaller pieces over the past 10 years. The glacier is one of the largest contributors to rising global sea levels and its..

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 01:10Published

