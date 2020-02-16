Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Trump Visit May Be High On Optics, Low On Substance – Analysis

Trump Visit May Be High On Optics, Low On Substance – Analysis

Eurasia Review Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
By Arul Louis*

Donald Trump returns to India this weekend as US president, looking forward to a cinematic spectacle of adulating millions to stake his claim to international statesmanship following his acquittal by the Senate and the misguided standoff with Iran. The visit will be high on optics and low on substance as both...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare - Published < > Embed
News video: Indian city builds wall to hide slum districts from Trump's view during US president's imminent visit

Indian city builds wall to hide slum districts from Trump's view during US president's imminent visit 01:19

 An city in western India has made a controversial decision to erect a wall that conceals slum districts from view, in preparation for a planned visit by US President Donald Trump. The wall is being built across a road section in the city of Ahmedabad, Gujarat, the home state of Indian Prime...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Final prep underway in Ahmedabad, Agra ahead of President Trump visit [Video]Final prep underway in Ahmedabad, Agra ahead of President Trump visit

Final prep underway in Ahmedabad, Agra ahead of President Trump visit

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:22Published

No trade deal now. But can Modi-Trump build confidence for a future deal? [Video]No trade deal now. But can Modi-Trump build confidence for a future deal?

HT Deep Dives into US President Donald Trump’s India visit. It’s pretty clear now that Trump's India Visit Won't Result In Even Limited Trade Deal. Question is can this visit build confidence to..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 26:17Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump’s Visit To India Will Strike New Synergy In US-India Relations, But Without Any Trade Deal – Analysis

A long waited US President Donald Trump’s maiden visit to India  evokes spectacles, though no trade deal is in the offing. The trade deal is pertinent when...
Eurasia Review

Before Donald Trump’s visit, Yogi to scout out Agra

According to the district administration officials, a high-level team from the US embassy is scheduled to visit Agra on Monday to plan modalities of Trump’s...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Eurasia ReviewHinduZee News

Tweets about this

Friend_Konnect

adam c RT @AdamCC75: Optical illusion?? Trump and Modi.. The visit will be high on optics and low on substance as both Trump and Indian Prime Mi… 49 minutes ago

AdamCC75

Friendfeed Optical illusion?? Trump and Modi.. The visit will be high on optics and low on substance as both Trump and India… https://t.co/0TlHBJaJCb 1 hour ago

EurasiaReview

Eurasia Review Trump Visit May Be High On Optics, Low On Substance – Analysis https://t.co/Dxcv309UJ7 2 hours ago

EurasiaReview

Eurasia Review Trump Visit May Be High On Optics, Low On Substance – Analysis https://t.co/BxnzXlXi0P https://t.co/bNHI1EOdXw 2 hours ago

SAMonitor

South Asia Monitor Trump visit may be high on optics, low on substance https://t.co/yEVocFoob2 writes @arulouis for @SAMonitor… https://t.co/RLe5WWUi6A 14 hours ago

_MoinuddinSyed

Moinuddin Syed RT @suhasinih: Trump cards:Any high-level visit, particularly that of a U.S. President to India, is as much about the optics as it is about… 1 day ago

suhasinih

Suhasini Haidar Trump cards:Any high-level visit, particularly that of a U.S. President to India, is as much about the optics as it… https://t.co/XovnekNiG8 2 days ago

theriyuma

Judah S.G.Vincent President Trump's India visit: High Optics, Low Politics https://t.co/kxJU4wPb9t 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.