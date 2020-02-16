Trump Visit May Be High On Optics, Low On Substance – Analysis
Sunday, 23 February 2020 () By Arul Louis*
Donald Trump returns to India this weekend as US president, looking forward to a cinematic spectacle of adulating millions to stake his claim to international statesmanship following his acquittal by the Senate and the misguided standoff with Iran. The visit will be high on optics and low on substance as both...
An city in western India has made a controversial decision to erect a wall that conceals slum districts from view, in preparation for a planned visit by US President Donald Trump.
The wall is being built across a road section in the city of Ahmedabad, Gujarat, the home state of Indian Prime...
According to the district administration officials, a high-level team from the US embassy is scheduled to visit Agra on Monday to plan modalities of Trump’s... IndiaTimes Also reported by •Eurasia Review •Hindu •Zee News
