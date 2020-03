Frozen bird found to be 46,000-year-old horned lark Sunday, 23 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Scientists have recovered genetic material from the well-preserved remains of the bird horned lark, trapped in frozen Siberian soil, and have found that that the bird is 46,000-year-old, a finding that can help understand how the region transformed at the end of the last ice age when the Earth was largely covered in ice and snow.... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources University slammed after putting nets on trees TV presenter Chris Packham has slammed Cambridge University - for putting giant NETS around trees to prevent birds from building nests in them. Photographs of the nets, which completely engulf the.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:30Published 4 days ago Tropical Bird Doesn't Like Visitors on Her Wall Occurred on February 13, 2020 / Williams, Western Australia, Australia Info from Licensor: "6 year old Nate is brave and strong and can scale tall walls like Spiderman, but when Pepper the pink and.. Credit: Viral Hog Content Duration: 00:45Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this