Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > New Policy In Berlin Freezes Rent For The Next 5 Years

New Policy In Berlin Freezes Rent For The Next 5 Years

Newsy Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
New Policy In Berlin Freezes Rent For The Next 5 YearsWatch VideoMore than a million homes in Germany's capital are under a rent freeze for the next five years. The rule went into effect Sunday. 

The controversial law was enacted in Berlin to help stabilize housing costs and keep families from leaving and moving to cheaper areas. Most people in Berlin rent their homes. The...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: New Policy In Berlin Freezes Rent For The Next 5 Years

New Policy In Berlin Freezes Rent For The Next 5 Years 00:46

 The rule applies to apartments built before 2014.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Jewish woman turned 101 and revealed she once lived next door to HITLER [Video]Jewish woman turned 101 and revealed she once lived next door to HITLER

A Jewish woman living in Britain has turned 101 and revealed she once lived next door to Adolf HITLER - and even saw a coffin being taken from his flat.Alice Frank Stock spent years living in the same..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:28Published

Crazy couple have reached their 945th mini golf course visit [Video]Crazy couple have reached their 945th mini golf course visit

An iron-willed couple are set to putt themselves into the records books - by playing every crazy-golf course in Britain. Richard and Emily Gottfried have spent the last 14 years travelling the country..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 02:23Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Berlin starts controversial rent freeze on 1.5 million homes

BERLIN (AP) — Berlin is freezing the rents of 1.5 million apartments for the next five years starting this Sunday in a controversial move to control the...
Seattle Times

Berlin rent cap takes effect amid urban exodus

Around 1.4 million homes in the German capital are set to benefit from the freeze, which lasts for 5 years. The measure begins as new data reveals more German...
Deutsche Welle


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.