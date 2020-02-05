New Policy In Berlin Freezes Rent For The Next 5 Years

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Jewish woman turned 101 and revealed she once lived next door to HITLER A Jewish woman living in Britain has turned 101 and revealed she once lived next door to Adolf HITLER - and even saw a coffin being taken from his flat.Alice Frank Stock spent years living in the same.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:28Published 2 weeks ago Crazy couple have reached their 945th mini golf course visit An iron-willed couple are set to putt themselves into the records books - by playing every crazy-golf course in Britain. Richard and Emily Gottfried have spent the last 14 years travelling the country.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 02:23Published 3 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Berlin starts controversial rent freeze on 1.5 million homes BERLIN (AP) — Berlin is freezing the rents of 1.5 million apartments for the next five years starting this Sunday in a controversial move to control the...

Seattle Times 14 hours ago



Berlin rent cap takes effect amid urban exodus Around 1.4 million homes in the German capital are set to benefit from the freeze, which lasts for 5 years. The measure begins as new data reveals more German...

Deutsche Welle 14 hours ago





Tweets about this