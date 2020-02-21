Bernie Sanders: The 60 Minutes Interview

Bernie Sanders Wins Nevada Caucuses According to AP, the Vermont Senator won a wide diversity of Nevada county delegates. Sanders has now solidified his lead as the Democrats’ national front-runner. He addressed a crowd of supporters, saying, "when we come together there is nothing we can’t...
Former Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson announced her endorsement of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders in the 2020 election Sunday. Williamson, a... Daily Caller Also reported by •Seattle Times •CBS News •Eurasia Review