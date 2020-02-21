How Elizabeth Warren Still Might Get The DNC’s Presidential Nod – OpEd Monday, 24 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Democratic Party billionaires continue to provide indications that they won’t accept Bernie Sanders to be their Party’s Presidential nominee, and unless Sanders can amass over 50% of the delegate-votes in the Convention’s first-round balloting (which is in doubt), those billionaires (via their agents at the Convention, the... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Colorado Company Helps Build Presidential Campaign Rallies They cater to political figures who are visiting Colorado head of Super Tuesday. Credit: CBS 4 Denver Duration: 02:10Published 2 days ago Bloomberg Makes About-Face On Women's Non-Disclosure Agreements After being slammed by Sen. Elizabeth Warren in his first Democratic presidential debate, former NYC Mayor Michael Bloomberg has agreed to release women from NDAs who got financial settlements in sex.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:08Published 2 days ago

Tweets about this