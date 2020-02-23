Global  

Violence breaks out in India's capital over new citizenship law ahead of Trump visit

Reuters Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Indian police used tear gas and smoke grenades to disperse a crowd of thousands of protestors in India's capital of New Delhi on Monday as violence broke out over a new citizenship law just ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump's maiden visit to the city.
