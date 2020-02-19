Prime Minister Of Malaysia Resigns

Monday, 24 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Watch VideoMalaysia is without a head of government, following the resignation of Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad Monday.



Mahathir's resignation reportedly raises questions about whether his departure is an attempt to form a new government without Anwar Ibrahim. Anwar had been viewed as Mahathir's successor.



Mahathir and... Watch VideoMalaysia is without a head of government, following the resignation of Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad Monday.Mahathir's resignation reportedly raises questions about whether his departure is an attempt to form a new government without Anwar Ibrahim. Anwar had been viewed as Mahathir's successor.Mahathir and 👓 View full article

