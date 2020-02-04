Global  

NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson, who inspired the film 'Hidden Figures', dies at 101

France 24 Monday, 24 February 2020
Katherine Johnson, the black woman whose mathematical genius took her from a behind-the-scenes job in a segregated NASA as portrayed in the film “Hidden Figures” to a key role in sending humans to the moon, died on Monday at the age of 101, NASA said.
Katherine Johnson, Groundbreaking NASA Mathematician Dead At 101

 NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson, made famous by the movie 'Hidden Figures', has died at the age of 101.

Katherine Johnson has died at the age of 101.

African Americans have been, and continue to be, a vital part of NASA's space exploration program.

Pioneering NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson dies at 101

The celebrated NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson, who you may know from the book or film Hidden Figures, passed away today at the age of 101.
engadget

NASA Mathematician Katherine Johnson Dies At Age 101

NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson has died. She was 101 years old. In a statement, NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine called Johnson "an
Newsy

