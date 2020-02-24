Global  

Officials can't rule out German carnival crash was an attack: Welt

Reuters Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
The Interior Ministry in the state of Hesse cannot rule out that a car crash at a German carnival parade on Monday was an attack, newspaper Welt reported.
News video: Several injured as car deliberately hits crowd at German carnival

Several injured as car deliberately hits crowd at German carnival 00:44

Driver of car in German carnival crash was 29-year-old German: police to media

The driver of a car that rode into a carnival parade in the German town of Volkmarsen was a 29-year-old German citizen, a police spokesman was cited as saying by...
Reuters

German carnival crash - live: At least 15 injured as car ploughs into crowd in Volkmarsen

A car has driven into members of the public at a carnival in Germany.
Independent Also reported by •ReutersReuters IndiaNewsdayDeutsche Welle

