U.S. CDC says Americans should avoid travel to South Korea over coronavirus

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Many Coronavirus Testing Kits Are Not Accurate The CDC reported last week that some Coronavirus testing kits have been sent to U.S. states. However, at least 30 countries produced "inconclusive" results due to a flawed component. The CDC planned.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:34Published 4 days ago China's ambassador to South Africa criticizes US travel restrictions over coronavirus China's ambassador to South Africa Lin Songtian criticized on Friday (February 14) Donald Trump administration’s quarantine and travel ban in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Speaking at a.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 01:31Published 2 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Americans Warned Against Travel To South Korea As COVID-19 Infections Rise As coronavirus cases continue to rise in more countries, South Korea reported 10th death and nearly 1000 infections from the disease. South Korea has seen a...

RTTNews 2 hours ago



Coronavirus: CDC issues heightened travel warning for South Korea amid COVID-19 spread The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning against travel to South Korea following the continued spread of the coronavirus worldwide.

USATODAY.com 10 hours ago





Tweets about this