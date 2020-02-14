Global  

U.S. CDC says Americans should avoid travel to South Korea over coronavirus

Reuters Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Americans should avoid all nonessential travel to South Korea due to the coronavirus outbreak, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Monday.
