The six women who brought down Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein

Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ( 16 minutes ago )

WARNING: Graphic content The six women who testified at Harvey Weinstein's trial are being hailed as heroes.Weinstein, who was once the most powerful man in Hollywood, faces up to 29 years in prison after a jury of seven men and... WARNING: Graphic content The six women who testified at Harvey Weinstein's trial are being hailed as heroes.Weinstein, who was once the most powerful man in Hollywood, faces up to 29 years in prison after a jury of seven men and... 👓 View full article

