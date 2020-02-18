Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > The six women who brought down Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein

The six women who brought down Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
The six women who brought down Hollywood producer Harvey WeinsteinWARNING: Graphic content The six women who testified at Harvey Weinstein's trial are being hailed as heroes.Weinstein, who was once the most powerful man in Hollywood, faces up to 29 years in prison after a jury of seven men and...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Published < > Embed
News video: Accusers react to Weinstein verdict

Accusers react to Weinstein verdict 04:03

 Three women who accused film producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault react to his fall from grace.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Weinstein Is Guilty In New York [Video]Weinstein Is Guilty In New York

Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein has been in the spotlight for rape over the past few years. Weinstein was officially convicted of sexual assault and rape in a New York court on Monday. Reuters..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:50Published

Harvey Weinstein Convicted Of Rape & Sexual Assault [Video]Harvey Weinstein Convicted Of Rape & Sexual Assault

The Hollywood mogul is looking at the possibility of decades behind bars.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:50Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Weinstein convicted of sexual assault, acquitted of being a serial predator: New York jury

Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein was convicted of sexual assault by a New York jury on Monday, a victory for the #MeToo movement that inspired women to...
Reuters

Harvey Weinstein rape case may turn on history of prior 'bad acts'

A Manhattan jury's verdict in the sexual assault trial of former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein may well hang on the testimony of three women whose...
Reuters India Also reported by •Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

QueenZenobia6

Lizzie Finn Title: Spotlight 2: Harvey Goes to Jail Logline: A predatory movie mogul terrorizes Hollywood for decades and is e… https://t.co/n7uQJwNhTD 2 hours ago

ClaudiaChopra

#REMOVETRUMPNOVEMBER3RD Monsters like Weinstein belong behind bars justice for the women he raped has prevailed. Thanks to their brave stor… https://t.co/zdIMB0ISx1 9 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.