Spanish opera star Placido Domingo apologises over sexual harassment

France 24 Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Opera singer Placido Domingo apologised to the women who accused him of sexual harassment for the “pain” he caused them and accepted “full responsibility” in a statement sent on Tuesday to Spanish news agency Europa Press.
Credit: CBS2 LA
News video: Placido Domingo Apologizes After Investigation Finds Dozens Of Sexual Harassment Incidents

Placido Domingo Apologizes After Investigation Finds Dozens Of Sexual Harassment Incidents 00:30

 The union representing opera performers says they interviewed 27 people who say they were either sexually harassed or witnessed inappropriate behavior. Sandra Mitchell reports.

Spanish opera star Placido Domingo apologizes to women after harassment claims - report

Opera singer Placido Domingo apologized to the women who accused him of sexual harassment for the "pain" he caused them and accepted "full responsibility" in a...
Reuters

Spanish opera star Domingo apologises after sexual harassment claims

Opera singer Placido Domingo has apologised to the women who accused him of sexual harassment and inappropriate behaviour, saying he took full responsibility for...
Reuters

