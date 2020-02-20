Global  

Iran: Deputy Health Minister Says He Has Coronavirus

Eurasia Review Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Iran’s Deputy Health Minister said he has contracted the coronavirus and placed himself in isolation, The Guardian reports.

A day earlier, Iraj Harirchi had appeared feverish at a press conference in which he downplayed its spread in the shrine city of Qom and said mass quarantines were unnecessary

Harirchi posted a...
Credit: HuffPost UK Clips STUDIO
News video: Iran Minister Appears Ill At News Conference Before Coronavirus Diagnosis

Iran Minister Appears Ill At News Conference Before Coronavirus Diagnosis 02:25

 Iran's deputy health minister appeared to be ill at a news conference in Tehran on Monday (February 24), a day before he was reported to have been tested positive for coronavirus. Source: Reuters

Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus Spreads In Iran, Infecting Deputy Health Minister [Video]Coronavirus Spreads In Iran, Infecting Deputy Health Minister

Iran&apos;s deputy health minister tested positive for the virus hours after he held a news conference on Monday.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:10

Coronavirus Outbreak Slows, Research Speeds Up, Iran Suffers Loss [Video]Coronavirus Outbreak Slows, Research Speeds Up, Iran Suffers Loss

The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, outbreaks appear to be spreading rapidly all across the world. The good news is, the development of drugs to treat it may actually be keeping pace. This hopeful news..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:41


Recent related news from verified sources

Iran's deputy health minister says he has Coronavirus

Iran's deputy health minister confirmed on Tuesday that he has tested positive for the new coronavirus, amid a major outbreak in the Islamic republic. Iraj...
Mid-Day

Iran’s deputy health minister tests positive for coronavirus, releases video after isolating himself


Indian Express

