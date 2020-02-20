Iran: Deputy Health Minister Says He Has Coronavirus

Iran's deputy health minister tested positive for the virus hours after he held a news conference on Monday.
The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, outbreaks appear to be spreading rapidly all across the world. The good news is, the development of drugs to treat it may actually be keeping pace. This hopeful news..
Gordito_KRUNCH "Iran's deputy health minister tests positive for coronavirus a day after playing down outbreak fears" https://t.co/kIhq5X0SCK 17 seconds ago
