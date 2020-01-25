Global  

Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 strikes Tanimbar region, Indonesia: EMSC

Reuters Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck the Tanimbar region in Indonesia, the European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) said on Wednesday.
