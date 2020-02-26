Global  

Hong Kong to give cash handouts as economy reels coronavirus

Khaleej Times Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
The budget included profits and salary tax breaks as well as low interest loans for businesses struggling to pay staff wages.
Hong Kong offers cash handouts to ease coronavirus impact

Residents hit by epidemic can claim $1,280 as territory seeks to restart economy
FT.com

Hong Kong plans handouts, tax cuts to counter economic woes

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong's government is proposing a nearly $1,300 cash handout for each resident over 18 years old to help alleviate hardships brought on by...
SeattlePI.com

VVVista

Vista ✈ Hong Kong to give $1,200 cash gift to adult permanent residents, to help boost spending and ease financial burden:… https://t.co/ulSLmg9GLE 17 seconds ago

asiatimesonline

Asia Times A cash handout by the Hong Kong government to help people affected by the virus https://t.co/71phgC3ds7 https://t.co/q4Mn8jPNt1 5 minutes ago

raynardzxc

oh no RT @BBCWorld: Hong Kong to give cash gift of $1,200 to residents https://t.co/CDhfaD4YN0 9 minutes ago

KarlEggerss

Karl Eggerss Hong Kong to give cash gift of $1,200 to residents https://t.co/TdANYFd8Mm 11 minutes ago

eggry

eggry RT @AFP: Hong Kong handout. Government to give HK$10,000 (US$1,280) handout to 7 million permanent residents in bid to boost an economy re… 13 minutes ago

paulburrer

Paul Burrer "The city will give each of its adult per­ma­nent res­i­dents 10,000 Hong Kong dol­lars ($1,284) in cash—a $9 bil­l… https://t.co/dvnjL42ISP 16 minutes ago

PurpleHaze_Tam

Orchid RT @JeromeTaylor: Hong Kong's government on Wednesday said it will give a HK$10,000 ($1,280) handout to seven million permanent residents,… 17 minutes ago

chronicle_ng

Chronicle NG Hong Kong to give $1,200 cash gift to residents https://t.co/Nqz8ZxWypu https://t.co/ql6Ce87qSy 19 minutes ago

