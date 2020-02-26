Hong Kong to give cash handouts as economy reels coronavirus

Vista ✈ Hong Kong to give $1,200 cash gift to adult permanent residents, to help boost spending and ease financial burden:… https://t.co/ulSLmg9GLE 17 seconds ago Asia Times A cash handout by the Hong Kong government to help people affected by the virus https://t.co/71phgC3ds7 https://t.co/q4Mn8jPNt1 5 minutes ago oh no RT @BBCWorld: Hong Kong to give cash gift of $1,200 to residents https://t.co/CDhfaD4YN0 9 minutes ago Karl Eggerss Hong Kong to give cash gift of $1,200 to residents https://t.co/TdANYFd8Mm 11 minutes ago eggry RT @AFP: Hong Kong handout. Government to give HK$10,000 (US$1,280) handout to 7 million permanent residents in bid to boost an economy re… 13 minutes ago Paul Burrer "The city will give each of its adult per­ma­nent res­i­dents 10,000 Hong Kong dol­lars ($1,284) in cash—a $9 bil­l… https://t.co/dvnjL42ISP 16 minutes ago Orchid RT @JeromeTaylor: Hong Kong's government on Wednesday said it will give a HK$10,000 ($1,280) handout to seven million permanent residents,… 17 minutes ago Chronicle NG Hong Kong to give $1,200 cash gift to residents https://t.co/Nqz8ZxWypu https://t.co/ql6Ce87qSy 19 minutes ago