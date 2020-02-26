Obama demands that South Carolina stations pull misleading ad attacking Biden Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Former US President Barack Obama is calling on South Carolina television stations to stop running an ad from a pro-Trump super PAC that uses his words out of context in a misleading attack on former Vice-President Joe Biden.

