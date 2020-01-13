Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > TASS > Russia conducts first ship-based hypersonic missile test: TASS

Russia conducts first ship-based hypersonic missile test: TASS

Reuters Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Russia successfully test-launched its Tsirkon (Zircon) hypersonic cruise missile from a military vessel for the first time early last month, the TASS news agency said on Thursday, citing two military sources.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

U.S. Army is retooling to fight in the Indo-Pacific Region [Video]U.S. Army is retooling to fight in the Indo-Pacific Region

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Army will deploy two task forces with the ability to fight across the information, electronic, cyber and missile domains in the Pacific to counter China. Reuters reports that..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:18Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Pentagon chief visits nuke base to highlight weapon spending

Pentagon chief visits nuke base to highlight weapon spendingMINOT AIR FORCE BASE, N.D. (AP) — Defense Secretary Mark Esper used his first-ever visit to a nuclear missile field in frigid North Dakota to tout the Trump...
WorldNews


Tweets about this

yuuji_K1

yuuji RT @japantimes: Russia conducts first ship-based hypersonic missile test: TASS https://t.co/1Mxg4sbMcF 43 minutes ago

Jenner757

Assets Wholesaler Russia Conducts First Ship-Based Hypersonic Missile Test: TASS https://t.co/PFVjDQSyD2 57 minutes ago

Dfo70News

news Russia conducts first ship-based hypersonic missile test: TASS https://t.co/erFNujKRhb 57 minutes ago

liz_allder

Liz Allder RT @TaskandPurpose: Russia conducts first ship-based hypersonic missile test https://t.co/zqZJ9QPP3J 2 hours ago

RMSCentre

RMSCentre RT @intstrategist: Russia conducts first ship-based hypersonic missile test - TASS https://t.co/tWgTX4a1R8 2 hours ago

TheDailySeeker

The Daily Seeker TASS: Russia Conducts First Ship-Based Hypersonic Missile Test https://t.co/SlefRmx9yU 2 hours ago

vlassover

Sergey Wlassow RT @VOANews: TASS: Russia Conducts First Ship-Based Hypersonic Missile Test https://t.co/PtxFa78qP4 3 hours ago

bobbyjoeybilly

Bobby Billy Years of military cuts under Obama left us behind in important technological fields. #ThanksObama https://t.co/s0sJlAKFgt 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.