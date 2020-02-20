Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Tested: Preparing For COVID-19 – Analysis

Tested: Preparing For COVID-19 – Analysis

Eurasia Review Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Global public health teams prepare for a COVID-19 pandemic and the challenges of developing diagnostic tests amid many unknowns.

By Susan Froetschel*

As COVID-19 spreads from China, public health officials the world over mobilize, preparing for declaration of a global pandemic. “It’s not so much a question of if this...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Closer Attention Should Be Given To China’s Economic Reset During Middle Stages Of Covid-19 Prevention – Analysis

By He Jun* The prevention and control of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) epidemic in China is still at a critical stage, and data of the latest confirmed...
Eurasia Review

Beyond COVID-19: Global Priorities Against Future Contagion – Analysis

Given the credible threat of disease re-emergence and evolution, governments today should allocate resources to preventing future novel diseases, even as they...
Eurasia Review


Tweets about this

dw504966

[email protected] MMA/boxing/News Tested: Preparing For COVID-19 – Analysis https://t.co/CMpJZuIUNc 1 hour ago

EurasiaReview

Eurasia Review Tested: Preparing For COVID-19 – Analysis https://t.co/0pVpnpWC6k 1 hour ago

EurasiaReview

Eurasia Review Tested: Preparing For COVID-19 – Analysis https://t.co/XxekYxReFX https://t.co/W9rNj1zfrh 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.