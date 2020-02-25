Global  

Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai arrested over pro-democracy march

France 24 Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai, a high profile critic of Beijing, was arrested Friday for taking part in last year’s pro-democracy protests that rocked the city for seven months.
News video: Hong Kong Extends School Closures Until April 20

Hong Kong Extends School Closures Until April 20 00:32

 Hong Kong has made the decision to extend the suspension of schools until at least April 20. The decision comes as health officials try to contain the spread of the coronavirus. The city’s Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung said classes would be suspended until after the Easter holiday. According...

China sentences HK bookseller to 10 years in prison [Video]China sentences HK bookseller to 10 years in prison

BEIJING — Hong Kong bookseller Gui Minhai has just been sentenced to 10 years in Chinese prison, in what some say is a warning from Beijing that acts of resistance will be strictly punished. CNN..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:25Published

Airlines Across The World Are Suspending Flights Due To Coronavirus [Video]Airlines Across The World Are Suspending Flights Due To Coronavirus

Airlines across the globe have been suspending flights or modifying service in response to the coronavirus. American Airlines has extended the suspension of China and Hong Kong flights through April..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published


Hong Kong arrests publishing tycoon Jimmy Lai over protests in August


Telegraph.co.uk

Outspoken Hong Kong publisher held over pro-democracy march

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s Apple Daily newspaper says the outspoken head of its publishing group, Jimmy Lai, has been held by police Friday over his...
Seattle Times


