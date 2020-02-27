Global  

Canada To Soon Stop Providing Security For Harry And Meghan

Newsy Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Canada To Soon Stop Providing Security For Harry And MeghanWatch VideoPrince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, will soon no longer have security provided by the Canadian government. 

This change stems from the couple's decision to step back from their royal duties. That will officially happen on March 31. 

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police have been...
