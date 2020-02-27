Coronavirus Spreads To 50 Countries, Continues Pressure On Stock Market
Friday, 28 February 2020 () The novel coronavirus continues its spread across the globe as first confirmed infection cases were reported by Belarus, Lithuania, Nigeria and New Zealand on Friday. The number of states that confirmed coronavirus cases, has already exceeded 50.
United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres has urged countries to assume...
With the rapid global spread of the new coronavirus and the U.S. stock market suffering its worst week since the Great Recession, central bankers around the...