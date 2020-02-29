Coronavirus: First US death confirmed in Washington State as outbreak spreads across country

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Coronavirus Update: Second Death In Washington, First Case In NYC Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the first confirmed case in New York is a Manhattan woman who recently traveled to Iran. CBS2's Christina Fan reports Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:17Published 1 hour ago First U.S. Coronavirus Death Confirmed In Washington State First U.S. Coronavirus Death Confirmed In Washington State Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:28Published 6 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Second coronavirus death confirmed in Washington state Evergreen Health Medical Center, where two patients have died from the novel coronavirus | Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images A second person died of the...

The Verge 3 hours ago



First U.S. coronavirus death confirmed in Washington state A do not enter sign has been taped to the door at Bothell High School in Bothell, Washington. It is closed for disinfection after a family member of a staffer...

The Verge 1 day ago





Tweets about this