Coronavirus: First US death confirmed in Washington State as outbreak spreads across country

Independent Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
Officials in Washington state say a person has died of coronavirus, the first death to be reported in the United States.
 The first confirmed death from coronavirus in the United States comes just as New York State gets the federal OK to start testing locally. CBS2's

