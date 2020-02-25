Global  

Biden Makes Last Chance Effort To Challenge Sanders In South Carolina

Eurasia Review Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
Joe Biden may have his first primary victory in South Carolina, something that is essential for his campaign to compete against frontrunner Bernie Sanders, who continues to weather attacks from the media and Dem establishments.

After poor showings in Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada, Biden is looking to challenge Sanders’...
News video: Biden Urges South Carolina To Vote For Him To Go Against Trump

Biden Urges South Carolina To Vote For Him To Go Against Trump 00:32

 Former Vice President Joe Biden spoke to South Carolina’s Democrats about taking control of the White House. He said they could do it if Democrats pick “the right nominee” to go against President Donald Trump. Biden said: “We really can’t afford to let Donald Trump have four more years.”...

5 Things To Watch For In Tuesday's South Carolina Democratic Debate

A lot is on the line in the 2020 primary debate. It might be the last chance for moderates to slow Bernie Sanders' momentum. And who comes out better — Joe...
NPR

South Carolina: Biden’s last chance to blunt Sanders?

The former vice-president is favourite to win the state but he needs a big victory to build momentum
FT.com


