Biden Makes Last Chance Effort To Challenge Sanders In South Carolina
Sunday, 1 March 2020 () Joe Biden may have his first primary victory in South Carolina, something that is essential for his campaign to compete against frontrunner Bernie Sanders, who continues to weather attacks from the media and Dem establishments.
After poor showings in Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada, Biden is looking to challenge Sanders’...
Former Vice President Joe Biden spoke to South Carolina’s Democrats about taking control of the White House. He said they could do it if Democrats pick “the right nominee” to go against President Donald Trump. Biden said: “We really can’t afford to let Donald Trump have four more years.”...