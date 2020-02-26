Global  

Biden wins South Carolina, hopes for Super Tuesday momentum

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
Biden wins South Carolina, hopes for Super Tuesday momentumJoe Biden scored a convincing victory in South Carolina's Democratic primary on Saturday, riding a wave of African American support and ending progressive rival Bernie Sanders' winning streak.The Vermont senator claimed second place,...
News video: What’s Next For Joe Biden?

What’s Next For Joe Biden? 00:32

 Joe Biden’s campaign adviser and allies say their challenge is now to seize on the momentum from South Carolina. They want to lock down the moderate wing of the Democratic party, making it a choice between him and Sen. Bernie Sanders. According to Politico, Biden told a crowd celebrating his...

South Carolina Primary: Biden exits stage with wife after crucial victory [Video]South Carolina Primary: Biden exits stage with wife after crucial victory

Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden steps off the stage with his wife, Jill Biden, following his South Carolina primary victory speech at the University of South Carolina Volleyball Center in Col

Biden Projected to Win South Carolina Democratic Presidential Primary [Video]Biden Projected to Win South Carolina Democratic Presidential Primary

According to Reuters, Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden is projected to win the South Carolina Democratic presidential primary on Saturday. Biden is expected to defeat rival Bernie Sanders..

Joe Biden wins South Carolina, hopes for Super Tuesday momentum

Joe Biden scored a convincing victory in South Carolina’s Democratic primary on Saturday, riding a wave of African American support and ending progressive...
Denver Post

‘He Hasn’t Been Here’: Why Joe Biden Lags in Super Tuesday States

Joseph R. Biden Jr. is counting on a victory in South Carolina to revive his candidacy. But a daunting challenge awaits next week in states where he has limited...
NYTimes.com Also reported by •USATODAY.com

