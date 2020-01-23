Global  

Argentine president to send abortion legalization law to Congress

Reuters Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
Argentine President Alberto Fernandez announced on Sunday that he will send to Congress a bill to legalize abortion, an initiative that has broad social support but is also strongly opposed by religious groups in Pope Francis' home nation.
New Bid to Legalize Abortion in Argentina, With President’s Backing

Activists came close in 2018. This year, President Alberto Fernández is on their side and is expected to present a legalization bill to Congress.
NYTimes.com

