Amy Klobuchar forced to cancel Minnesota rally after protesters occupy stage

Independent Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Campaign manager Justice Buoen told said he was "very disappointed" that the event had to be called off
 Protesters took over the stage at a Minnesota campaign rally for U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar on Sunday, forcing organizers to cancel the event. Zachary Goelman reports.

Recent related news from verified sources

Klobuchar cancels Minnesota rally as protesters take stage

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar canceled a rally in her home state Sunday after protesters took over the stage shouting for her to...
Seattle Times

Klobuchar calls off Minnesota rally as protesters take over stage

Protesters took over the stage and shouted that she should drop out of the presidential race over the case of a black teen sentenced to life in prison while...
CBS News


