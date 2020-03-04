Sri Lanka Challenges UN Human Rights Council’s Impartiality
Thursday, 5 March 2020 () By Kalinga Seneviratne
Sri Lanka’s Minister of Foreign Relations, Dinesh Gunawardena, has officially withdrawn from the co-sponsorship of the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) Resolution on “Promoting reconciliation, accountability, and human rights in Sri Lanka”. His predecessor, Mangala Samaraweera, had co-sponsored it...
India lashed out at Pakistan at the 43rd Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council. Exercising the right to reply, First Secretary Vimarsh Aryan tore into Pakistan for raising the Kashmir issue and called it the 'pernicious cradle of terrorism'. He said that Jammu & Kashmir is an internal...
