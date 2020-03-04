Global  

As India coronavirus cases spike, experts daunted by prospect of South Asia spread

Reuters Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
India has ramped up the screening of travelers to keep the coronavirus at bay but a flurry of new cases has experts warning that it may be hard to contain a spread in densely populated South Asia with its generally poor medical infrastructure.
