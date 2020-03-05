Global  

Elizabeth Warren drops out of the US presidential race

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Elizabeth Warren drops out of the US presidential raceThe fight for the Democratic presidential nomination is down to two.Senator Elizabeth Warren has dropped out of the race today following another round of disappointing finishes in primary contests across the country on Super Tuesday.The...
News video: Elizabeth Warren to Withdraw From Presidential Race

Elizabeth Warren to Withdraw From Presidential Race 00:39

 Senator Elizabeth Warren is reportedly dropping out of the race after a long and hard-fought campaign.

Warren Drops Out Of Presidential Race After Disappointing Super Tuesday Finish [Video]Warren Drops Out Of Presidential Race After Disappointing Super Tuesday Finish

Senator Elizabeth Warren ended her presidential campaign Thursday after failing to win any primary contests and placing third in her home state of Massachusetts on Super Tuesday — though she did not..

Sen. Warren Drops Out Of Presidential Race [Video]Sen. Warren Drops Out Of Presidential Race

WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex spoke with voters about Sen. Elizabeth Warren's decision to drop out of the presidential race.

Elizabeth Warren dropping out of presidential race

Warren, 70, was the last woman among the top tier of candidates in a Democratic field that began as the most diverse in history
Haaretz Also reported by •The WrapJust JaredRTTNewsNews24NPRNewsySBSBBC Newscbs4.comMediaiteSeattle Times

Warren ends White House bid, leading Biden, Sanders to fight for Democratic nod

Elizabeth Warren ended her presidential campaign on Thursday, making the race for the Democratic nomination a two-man battle between former Vice President Joe...
Reuters

roufsian

Abdulrouf RT @nytimes: Breaking News: Elizabeth Warren is dropping out of the 2020 U.S. presidential race. Once a front-runner, she was unable to bui… 17 seconds ago

Females4DJT

👠Sheri - The Best Is Yet to Come #KAG RT @inthecopa: Sen. Elizabeth Warren to suspend presidential campaign Hold my beer!! 🤪😜😝😛🤪😜😝😛🤪😜😝😛🤪😜😝😛🤪😜😝😛🤪😜😝😛🤪😝😛🤪🤪😜😝😛🤪😜 https://t.co/Wk2CD… 31 seconds ago

cgrisales

Claudia Grisales RT @nprpolitics: As Elizabeth Warren spoke about dropping out of the 2020 presidential race, she acknowledged her place as the last major f… 32 seconds ago

PersianKittenz

Catty PaulaTicks 😺 The New York Times: Elizabeth Warren Ends 2020 Presidential Campaign: Live Updates. https://t.co/Y4XzftL43v via @GoogleNews 32 seconds ago

denmother90

Stephanie Cary RT @SirajAHashmi: *Elizabeth Warren drops out of the presidential race* Tulsi: https://t.co/er76mx5YPS 33 seconds ago

Miki_2313

Michelangelo RT @cnnbrk: Sen. Elizabeth Warren is ending her presidential campaign after performing poorly on Super Tuesday. She centered her bid on end… 37 seconds ago

RichRflyhonda

Rich RT @Liz_Wheeler: BREAKING: Elizabeth Warren drops out of the presidential race. (Finally.) 41 seconds ago

aliminish

Ali Minish RT @johnlundin: There was a time she was my favorite. I switched to Biden at the same time everyone did. Why? 'Electability,' and I think h… 1 minute ago

