South Korea's Moon sees 'stable phase' near in coronavirus fight

Reuters Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
South Korea's President Moon Jae-in expressed guarded hope for the country's fight against the coronavirus on Monday, saying an ongoing downward trend in new infections could lead to a phase of stability.
