Iran: Coronavirus Death Toll Rises To 237

Eurasia Review Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Iranian Health Ministry Spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour announced on Monday that 2,394 people out of 7,161 patients infected with coronavirus have recovered, adding that the death toll has raised to 237.

“Based on the laboratorial results, 595 new patients infected with COVID-19 have been identified in the country since Sunday...
 The coronavirus death toll in America has risen to 14. 13 of those deaths were in Washington State, while 1 was in California.

