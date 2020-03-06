Iran: Coronavirus Death Toll Rises To 237

Monday, 9 March 2020 () Iranian Health Ministry Spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour announced on Monday that 2,394 people out of 7,161 patients infected with coronavirus have recovered, adding that the death toll has raised to 237.
“Based on the laboratorial results, 595 new patients infected with COVID-19 have been identified in the country since Sunday...
Iran says the death toll from the new coronavirus has risen to 124 in the Islamic republic, including a former deputy foreign minister who reportedly died... Eurasia Review Also reported by •HNGN •Reuters •FOXNews.com
(RFE/RL) — Iran has announced the infection of a top adviser to the country’s supreme leader and 75 new deaths from illness caused by the novel coronavirus,... Eurasia Review Also reported by •RTTNews •Reuters