No coronavirus found on Marseille cruise ship passengers: port authority

Reuters Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Tests carried out on two passengers from a cruise ship currently near the French port city of Marseille showed a negative result for the coronavirus, said a spokesman for the Marseille port authority.
