Jamaica confirms first imported case of coronavirus

Reuters Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Jamaica's ministry of health and wellness confirmed on Tuesday the island nation's first imported case of the coronavirus, in its capital city of Kingston.
 A 77-year-old man has Dallas County's first presumptive positive case of novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

