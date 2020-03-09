Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Biden Defeats Sanders In Michigan, Missouri And Mississippi Democratic Presidential Contests

Biden Defeats Sanders In Michigan, Missouri And Mississippi Democratic Presidential Contests

Eurasia Review Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
By Ken Bredemeier and Chris Hannas

Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden swept to victories Tuesday over Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders in the Democratic presidential nominating contests in Mississippi, Missouri and Michigan, increasing his lead in the race to oppose Republican President Donald Trump in November’s national...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Biden Wins Michigan, Missouri and Mississippi Democratic Primaries

Biden Wins Michigan, Missouri and Mississippi Democratic Primaries 01:20

 Biden Wins Michigan, Missouri and Mississippi Democratic Primaries Based on exit polls conducted by Edison Media Research, the former vice president was projected as the winner of the six state primary day. Michigan was the biggest prize of the day with 125 delegates up for grabs. While Michigan has...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Biden wins Missouri democratic primary [Video]Biden wins Missouri democratic primary

Former Vice President Joe Biden secured the win in Missouri&apos;s democratic presidential primary on Tuesday, March 10, 2020.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:19Published

Biden builds delegate lead Tuesday [Video]Biden builds delegate lead Tuesday

Former vice president Joe Biden is building his delegate lead with wins in Mississippi, Missouri and Michigan.

Credit: KMBC     Duration: 02:00Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Biden, Sanders battle for 352 delegates

Former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders are both in Michigan Monday, ahead of Tuesday’s Democratic presidential contests. Six states will...
CBS News Also reported by •MarketWatchReutersSeattle Times

Super Tuesday the Sequel? Biden wins big, beating Sanders in Michigan, Missouri and Mississippi


Chicago S-T


Tweets about this

whopbell2

Bill Hopbell Joe Biden Defeats Bernie Sanders in Michigan Primary https://t.co/w6IJFVEl5k 23 minutes ago

SaberMas2015

Saber Más ☀️ Democratic primary results - live: Joe Biden defeats Bernie Sanders in key states, making him clear frontrunner | T… https://t.co/K5ryS5twgH 59 minutes ago

Taysirbalbisi

™تيسير البلبيسي RT @Independent: Joe Biden defeats Bernie Sanders in key states, making him clear 2020 frontrunner #SuperTuesday2 https://t.co/oqt8YUx37w 1 hour ago

EurasiaReview

Eurasia Review Biden Defeats Sanders In Michigan, Missouri And Mississippi Democratic Presidential Contests https://t.co/0pA9NQRfxP 1 hour ago

EurasiaReview

Eurasia Review Biden Defeats Sanders In Michigan, Missouri And Mississippi Democratic Presidential Contests https://t.co/Ei0KH2S25s https://t.co/buu0UoJtjn 1 hour ago

Independent

The Independent Joe Biden defeats Bernie Sanders in key states, making him clear 2020 frontrunner #SuperTuesday2 https://t.co/oqt8YUx37w 1 hour ago

greeenorg

greeen Joe Biden Defeats Bernie Sanders in Michigan Primary - https://t.co/jUU72rlVdg 2 hours ago

Miss_PiggYstar

Miss PiggY Joe Biden Defeats Bernie Sanders in Michigan Primary https://t.co/waRXud9PSu 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.