Coronavirus: Angela Merkel warns up to 70 per cent of Germans will get infected

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Coronavirus: Angela Merkel warns up to 70 per cent of Germans will get infectedAs many as "60 to 70 per cent" of Germans will be infected with the deadly coronavirus, Chancellor Angela Merkel warned at a news conference in Berlin, as the contagion continues its outbreak throughout Europe.Merkel added that...
News video: Most people will get coronavirus, says Merkel

Most people will get coronavirus, says Merkel 01:51

 Up to 70% of the population is likely to be infected with the coronavirus that is currently spreading around the world, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday, as Italy entered its second day of countrywide lockdown. Francesca Lynagh reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Most people will get coronavirus if left unchecked: Merkel [Video]Most people will get coronavirus if left unchecked: Merkel

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has warned as much as 70% of the population will be infected with coronavirus &quot;as long as this situation continues to exist around the world.&quot;

A no-nonsense video guide on the coronavirus [Video]A no-nonsense video guide on the coronavirus

Meet the junior doctor who has cut through all the fog to bring you his no-nonsense video guide on everything you need to know about coronavirus. Cardiologist Dr Dominic Pimenta, 32, said was fed up of..

Recent related news from verified sources

Two-thirds of Germans may get coronavirus, Merkel says

Germany will spend what it takes to tackle the coronavirus which is likely to infect up to 70% of the population in Europe's largest economy, Chancellor Angela...
Merkel: We will do what is necessary on coronavirus

German Chancellor Angela Merkel promised on Wednesday to do what was needed to counter the effects of the coronavirus and that would happen in agreement with...
Tweets about this

ITrustThePlan2

Brisco13⭐⭐⭐ RT @Inevitable_ET: “Our solidarity, our reason, and our hearts are being put to the test,” she said. “My wish is that we pass the test.” h… 45 seconds ago

Maggie37073757

Maggie Angela Merkel warns 70 percent of Germany could get coronavirus https://t.co/qqKg03oXK2 3 minutes ago

WhitefordPeter

Peter Whiteford RT @SBSNews: German Chancellor Angela Merkel says up to 70 per cent of the population could be infected by the coronavirus as she insists o… 6 minutes ago

RDemaquis

Rickert Demaquis RT @CoronaCovid19: Europe engulfed by #coronavirus: Angela Merkel warns around 58 MILLION Germans – 60-70% of the population - will be infe… 10 minutes ago

joepalojoe

Joe Angela Merkel warns 70 percent of Germany could get coronavirus https://t.co/FM2b86Xf7H 15 minutes ago

SBSNews

SBS News German Chancellor Angela Merkel says up to 70 per cent of the population could be infected by the coronavirus as sh… https://t.co/v28kgaNUjm 18 minutes ago

aria_ariaria

Aria Ⓥ RT @CamillaFuhr: Pardon me but fcuking***#coronadeutschland #coronadk https://t.co/HwExPv23HH 21 minutes ago

LQuadarellaSanf

LQuadarellaSanfelice RT @MailOnline: Angela Merkel warns around 58 MILLION Germans – 60-70% of the population - will be infected https://t.co/xbApwq44GD 26 minutes ago

