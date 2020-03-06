Coronavirus: Angela Merkel warns up to 70 per cent of Germans will get infected
Wednesday, 11 March 2020 () As many as "60 to 70 per cent" of Germans will be infected with the deadly coronavirus, Chancellor Angela Merkel warned at a news conference in Berlin, as the contagion continues its outbreak throughout Europe.Merkel added that...
Up to 70% of the population is likely to be infected with the coronavirus that is currently spreading around the world, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday, as Italy entered its second day of countrywide lockdown. Francesca Lynagh reports.
Meet the junior doctor who has cut through all the fog to bring you his no-nonsense video guide on everything you need to know about coronavirus. Cardiologist Dr Dominic Pimenta, 32, said was fed up of..
Germany will spend what it takes to tackle the coronavirus which is likely to infect up to 70% of the population in Europe's largest economy, Chancellor Angela... Reuters Also reported by •SBS •FOXNews.com •Reuters India •WorldNews •News24
German Chancellor Angela Merkel promised on Wednesday to do what was needed to counter the effects of the coronavirus and that would happen in agreement with... Reuters Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Brisco13⭐⭐⭐ RT @Inevitable_ET: “Our solidarity, our reason, and our hearts are being put to the test,” she said. “My wish is that we pass the test.”
h… 45 seconds ago
Maggie Angela Merkel warns 70 percent of Germany could get coronavirus
https://t.co/qqKg03oXK2 3 minutes ago
Peter Whiteford RT @SBSNews: German Chancellor Angela Merkel says up to 70 per cent of the population could be infected by the coronavirus as she insists o… 6 minutes ago