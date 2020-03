Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Watch Video"Last night, obviously, was not a good night for our campaign from a delegate point of view," presidential candidate Bernie Sanders told a group of reporters gathered at Hotel Vermont in Burlington on Wednesday.



Despite a series of primary losses Tuesday night, Sanders says he's not going anywhere in the race for... Watch Video"Last night, obviously, was not a good night for our campaign from a delegate point of view," presidential candidate Bernie Sanders told a group of reporters gathered at Hotel Vermont in Burlington on Wednesday.Despite a series of primary losses Tuesday night, Sanders says he's not going anywhere in the race for 👓 View full article