Carnival's Princess Cruises suspends global operations for two months on coronavirus fears



Recent related videos from verified sources Carnival Princess Cruises To Operations Carnival Princess Cruises To Operations Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:26Published 53 minutes ago Princess Cruises Suspend Operations Amid Coronavirus As the Grand Princess cruise ship was docked at the Port of Oakland for the fourth day, Princess Cruises announced it is suspending operations until at least May due to the coronavirus. Anne Makovec.. Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 01:15Published 37 minutes ago

Recent related news from verified sources Princess Cruises suspending global operations for 60 days MIAMI (AP) — Princess Cruises, which had one of its ships quarantined off the coast of Japan last month, is suspending global operations through early May...

Seattle Times 2 hours ago



Alert: Princess Cruises to suspend global operations through May 10 because of coronavirus NEW YORK (AP) — Princess Cruises to suspend global operations through May 10 because of coronavirus.

SeattlePI.com 1 hour ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this