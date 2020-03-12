Global  

Carnival's Princess Cruises suspends global operations for two months on coronavirus fears

Reuters Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Carnival Corp's Princess Cruises, the operator of two coronavirus-stricken ships, said on Thursday it would suspend global operations of its 18 cruise ships for two months due to the outbreak.
News video: Princess Cruises Suspending Global Operations For 60 Days

Princess Cruises Suspending Global Operations For 60 Days 01:06

 Princess Cruises, which had one of its ships quarantined off the coast of Japan last month, is suspending global operations through early May because of the coronavirus pandemic.

As the Grand Princess cruise ship was docked at the Port of Oakland for the fourth day, Princess Cruises announced it is suspending operations until at least May due to the coronavirus. Anne Makovec..

Princess Cruises suspending global operations for 60 days

MIAMI (AP) — Princess Cruises, which had one of its ships quarantined off the coast of Japan last month, is suspending global operations through early May...
Seattle Times

Alert: Princess Cruises to suspend global operations through May 10 because of coronavirus

NEW YORK (AP) — Princess Cruises to suspend global operations through May 10 because of coronavirus.
SeattlePI.com

