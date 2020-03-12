Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Chelsea Manning Released From Jail After Suicide Attempt, Still Must Pay Fine

Chelsea Manning Released From Jail After Suicide Attempt, Still Must Pay Fine

Eurasia Review Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Whistleblower Chelsea Manning, jailed for refusing to testify against WikiLeaks before a grand jury, has been released – but is still on the hook for over a quarter of a million dollars in fines for contempt of court.

US District Judge Anthony Trenga’s order comes just a day after Manning attempted suicide inside the...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Geo Beats - Published < > Embed
News video: Judge Orders Chelsea Manning Released From Prison

Judge Orders Chelsea Manning Released From Prison 00:37

 Chelsea Manning is to be released from jail.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Chelsea Manning Attempts To Take Her Own Life In Jail [Video]Chelsea Manning Attempts To Take Her Own Life In Jail

Manning&apos;s legal team confirmed the news in a short statement Wednesday. It said she was taken to a hospital after the attempt.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:16Published

Chelsea Manning Recovering After Suicide Attempt [Video]Chelsea Manning Recovering After Suicide Attempt

Chelsea Manning Recovering After Suicide Attempt Legal reps for the former Army intelligence analyst confirmed the news to CNN. Chelsea Manning's Legal Team, via CNN Chelsea Manning's Legal Team, via..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:08Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Judge Orders Chelsea Manning Released From Jail 1 Day After Alleged Suicide Attempt


TIME

Lawyers: Chelsea Manning attempts suicide in Va. jail

WASHINGTON (AP) — Chelsea Manning’s legal team said Wednesday that the former intelligence analyst tried to take her own life Wednesday, but was transported...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

danhuff2

dan huff RT @CNN: Former Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning will be released from jail after being held for 10 months because testimony she r… 3 seconds ago

freeassange_ch

Free Julian Assange Committee Switzerland RT @greekemmy: Chelsea Manning @xychelsea is Free, Jeremy Hammond @FreeJeremyNet released from contempt of court!!! I see you!!!! #FreeAssa… 5 seconds ago

direhuman

direhuman RT @olivebrinker: Chelsea Manning was released from prison!! ... but the government has still fined her around a quarter of a million dol… 7 seconds ago

WomanVote

Woman Voter RT @AP: Judge orders Chelsea Manning released from jail. The former Army intelligence analyst had been incarcerated since May for refusing… 11 seconds ago

BartMelville

#MedicareforAll #NinaVP RT @kgosztola: Federal Judge Anthony Trenga ordered Chelsea Manning to be released from jail. He concluded the grand jury no longer needs h… 13 seconds ago

ttrenchj

Jon Nicholson RT @wikileaks: The WikiLeaks Grand Jury running 10+ years has been disbanded. Chelsea Manning and Jeremy Hammond have been released from it… 33 seconds ago

_MajorZane_

Z RT @jaredlholt: Chelsea Manning is a free woman. She has been through***and back. This is great news. https://t.co/vjl2wFPgUo 38 seconds ago

shariadoula

shari aizenman Judge orders Chelsea Manning released from jail https://t.co/jmfb6OuOBe 43 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.