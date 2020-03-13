Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Romanian PM-Designate Citu Abandons Candidacy, Citing Coronavirus Outbreak

Romanian PM-Designate Citu Abandons Candidacy, Citing Coronavirus Outbreak

Eurasia Review Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Florin Citu renounced his candidacy just before parliament was about to vote on it – insisting that the current acting PM needed to stay at the helm to handle the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

By Marcel Gascón Barberá

Romania’s prime minister-designate, Florin Citu shocked the nation on Thursday by renouncing his...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

EurasiaReview

Eurasia Review Romanian PM-Designate Citu Abandons Candidacy, Citing Coronavirus Outbreak https://t.co/bjbj5z9ILb 43 minutes ago

EurasiaReview

Eurasia Review Romanian PM-Designate Citu Abandons Candidacy, Citing Coronavirus Outbreak https://t.co/Om1JB2XAUM https://t.co/nv54fkVnYZ 1 hour ago

WorldStatesmen

World Statesmen RT @BalkanInsight: Romania’s PM-designate, Florin Citu shocked the nation by renouncing his candidacy only minutes before parliament was ab… 3 hours ago

BalkanInsight

Balkan Insight Romania’s PM-designate, Florin Citu shocked the nation by renouncing his candidacy only minutes before parliament w… https://t.co/LKqlf0VmDN 12 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.