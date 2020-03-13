Romanian PM-Designate Citu Abandons Candidacy, Citing Coronavirus Outbreak Friday, 13 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )





By Marcel Gascón Barberá



Romania's prime minister-designate, Florin Citu shocked the nation on Thursday by renouncing his candidacy just before parliament was about to vote on it – insisting that the current acting PM needed to stay at the helm to handle the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

0

