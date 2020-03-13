Global  

Italy's Lombardy seeks tightening of screw to defeat coronavirus

Reuters Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
The northern region of Lombardy, at the epicenter of Italy's coronavirus epidemic, asked on Friday for a further, final push to combat the contagion, which has killed more than 1,000 people and pummeled the economy.
