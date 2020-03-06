Coronavirus cases in Japan at 1,423 as of Saturday morning: NHK

Global  

Reuters Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
The number of coronavirus cases in Japan has risen to 1,423 as of mid-morning on Saturday, with western Nagasaki prefecture reporting its first case, public broadcaster NHK said.
