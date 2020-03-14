White House now conducting temperature checks amid outbreak
Saturday, 14 March 2020 () WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House announced Saturday that it is now conducting temperature checks on anyone who is in close contact with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence. The move is being taken out of an abundance of caution in response to the coronavirus outbreak, said Judd Deere, a White House spokesman. […]
Mark Wilson/Getty Images By SUSANNAH LUTHI and EVAN SEMONES 03/14/2020 11:57 AM EDT The White House on Saturday began checking the temperatures of anyone in close contact with President Donald Trump or Vice President Mike Pence. White House staff met reporters at the door of the press briefing room...
Reuters reports that President Donald Trump has now come in contact with two people that have tested positive for coronavirus. Last weekend Trump dined with a group that included Fabio Wajngarten. He..
President Donald Trump said Saturday he had taken a coronavirus test, as the White House began protectively checking the temperature of anyone coming into close...