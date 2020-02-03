Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Felipe VI of Spain > Spain's King Felipe renounces inheritance from his father, Juan Carlos

Spain's King Felipe renounces inheritance from his father, Juan Carlos

Reuters Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Spain's King Felipe has renounced his inheritance from his father, former King Juan Carlos, and stripped the ex-monarch of his palace allowance.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

This Day in History: Elizabeth Becomes Queen [Video]

This Day in History: Elizabeth Becomes Queen

This Day in History: Elizabeth Becomes Queen February 6, 1952 After a long illness, King George VI of Great Britain and Northern Ireland died in his sleep. Princess Elizabeth — the oldest of the..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:18Published
King Felipe VI leads state opening of Spanish parliament in Madrid [Video]

King Felipe VI leads state opening of Spanish parliament in Madrid

Spain's two parliamentary Houses met together for the formal state opening by King Felipe VI. View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 01:50Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Spanish King renounces inheritance from father amid financial irregularities scandal

Spain’s King Felipe VI has renounced any future personal inheritance he could receive from his father, King Emerit Juan Carlos I, over the alleged financial...
FOXNews.com

Spain's King Felipe VI renounces inheritance from father amid financial scandal

1
euronews

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.