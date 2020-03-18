Global  

US Continues Sanctions Against Venezuela And Cuba During COVID-19 Pandemic – Analysis

Eurasia Review Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
US Continues Sanctions Against Venezuela And Cuba During COVID-19 Pandemic – AnalysisBy Frederick B. Mills

As most of the world is building bonds of solidarity to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, the US continues to impose crippling economic sanctions on Cuba, Venezuela, Iran and other nations for resisting the political and economic imperatives of Washington. (1) Even Colombia and Venezuela, whose relations...
